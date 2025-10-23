Cowboy Roundup: Dallas' dark horse for DROY, Week 8 uniform matchup vs Broncos
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team returned to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon with plenty of great news, and now we officially turn the page to Week 8 of the 2025-26 NFL season.
The Cowboys will have to wait until Sunday afternoon when they face the Denver Broncos at Mile High. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, but there is still some football in a matter of hours for fans who are ready to get their fix in.
But, back to the Cowboys, the reinforcements are finally here.
DeMarvion Overshown, Cooper Beebe, and Shavon Revel all returned to practice on Wednesday, with their 21-day windows opened to be activated from injured reserve. For Revel, it was the first practice with the team of his rookie season.
It's going to be exciting to see how the Cowboys perform the next few weeks, with momentum in their corner and the team inching closer to full health.
While we wait to see what today's practice brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Dark horse for Defensive Rookie of the Year?
If there were a Cowboys defender who could come away with the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award, many would point to second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku, who has been consistently impressive throughout the first seven weeks of the season.
However, InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how fifth-round draft pick Shemar James could be a dark horse candidate to win the award.
Richard Paolinelli writes, "James has some stiff competition to overcome. Linebackers Jihaad Campbell (Eagles) and Carson Schwesinger (Browns) are two among a solid half-dozen who are in the running with slightly better overall stats. But all of them have played in all seven games this year. James is right there in the mix with three fewer games on his resume. If James can keep up the pace, he’ll have a legitimate shot. Especially if the Cowboys can find a way to get into the playoffs. A winning record would boost James’ chances."
Week 8 uniform matchup for Cowboys-Broncos
When the Cowboys and Broncos take the field on Sunday evening, Dallas will be wearing their traditional primary whites, while Denver will be suited up in its iconic throwback uniforms.
