Cowboys rookie close to making highly-anticipated debut as CB reinforcement
When the Dallas Cowboys' defense was struggling and the laughing stock of the NFL -- it's still not completely out of the weeds yet -- Jerry Jones insisted he was not worried because help was on the way.
The Jones' love to show their belief and confidence in "their guys," even if it doesn't have a history of working out. But this year, the team is again holding firm despite having one of the worst defenses in every major stat category through six weeks.
In Week 7, however, there was a glimmer of hope, with the defense tweaking its scheme and putting up its best effort of the season.
MORE: Cowboys-Broncos Week 8 opening betting odds list Dallas as slight dogs at Mile High
There were sacks, turnovers, and even a pick-six from DaRon Bland. And, like Jones said, reinforcements are on the way and they could be coming quicker than anyone had anticipated.
This week, it was revealed that breakout star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown would have his 21-day practice window opened ahead of Week 8, putting him in line to return after the team's bye week in early November.
The secondary, which has been a sore spot on a defense that is already struggling, also received some good news.
MORE: Dallas radio host calls for Cowboys to move on from ‘headache’ defensive star
Shavon Revel, the team's third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is also expected to have his 21-day window opened on Wednesday. When the Cowboys selected Revel, the move was met with praise. Unfortunately, there was a hold-up in his recovery from a torn ACL that delayed his official debut.
That could all be changing soon.
"Cowboys rookie CB Shavon Revel Jr. will also have his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote on X.
MORE: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs hasn't been seen by Jerry Jones since mystery concussion
"Briefly caught up with him in the locker room and he’s about as happy as he’s been since arriving in Dallas. Said he completely trusts the knee and is ready to get out there."
Calling in the cavalry
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star.
Throughout his three years at ECU, Revel recorded 70 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
If Overshown and Revel both can return to their pre-injury forms, the Cowboys' defense is in great hands.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 1 loser from Cowboys' statement Week 7 win over Commanders
3 takeaways from Cowboys' dominating win vs. Commanders in Week 7
Dak Prescott makes Cowboys history with dominant Week 7 performance
Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme changes immediately paying off for Cowboys
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie