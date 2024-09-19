Cowboy Roundup: D on verge of historically bad mark; CeeDee takes accountability
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys fans. Week 3 of the NFL season officially kicks off in primetime with the New York Jets hosting the New England Patriots, but we all know the main attraction for Cowboy Nation is still a few days away.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys held CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs out of practice as the team ramped up its preparations for the Baltimore Ravens, but there is no reason to panic.
Over the next few days, more and more information will come out of The Star to give us an idea of how ready the team is to bounce back.
Let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds. Indulge.
MORE: NFL Week 3 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
Cowboys defense is on verge of tying historically bad NFL record
We all know the Cowboys' defense put up a stinker in the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but may not have realized just how bad things were. Blogging The Boys points out that the defensive unit is on the verge of tying a historically bad NFL record.
CeeDee Lamb taking accountability
Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb is taking the blame for a missed touchdown connection with Dak Prescott. He acknowledges those issues are fixed with reps, which he missed in training camp due to his contract holdout.
Cowboys Quick Hits
3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back... 3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens... 3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens defense in Week 3 matchup... Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff odds after Week 2 of 2024 season... Micah Parsons delivers pointed message on Cowboys home losses... Jake Ferguson injury update from practice is very promising for Cowboys... DaRon Bland injury update appears promising at Cowboys practice... Trey Lance could be Cowboys secret weapon against Ravens in Week 3... Mike McCarthy emphasizes emotional discipline in football... Dallas Cowboys' Dalvin Cook plan addressed by Mike McCarthy.