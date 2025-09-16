Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings after Week 2, Areas for improvement
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Following last night's Monday Night Football doubleheader, Week 2 is officially in the books, and it's time to turn the page to Week 3, where the team will hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears.
The Dallas offense should have an advantage against the Bears after Chicago received some devastating injury news in the secondary, so let's hope CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens can continue to produce for Dak Prescott, who is playing at an insanely high level.
Dallas also introduced new defensive end Jadeveon Clowney on Monday evening, and all signs point towards him suiting up against Chicago.
After the defensive performance we saw in Week 2 against New York, any help is welcomed.
While we wait to see what the next few weeks hold, let's check out some of the headlines online and around social media that are making waves while we wait for Week 3 to kickoff.
Updated NFC East standings
The Cowboys' overtime thriller was key for the early season divisional race. As long as Dallas can keep things close throughout the first month of the season, there's no telling what the season could hold.
Areas for improvement
While the Cowboys scored a thrilling win in Week 2, there are still several areas for the team to improve ahead of its Week 3 clash in Chicago, and Brian Schottenheimer is making sure the team keeps its focus.
"That was not the standard. I think there's a lot of things we can clean up. I think that's what I'm excited about is that this is not a multiple week thing. This is something that we think we can correct." Schottenheimer said, according to DallasCowboys.com.
"I felt like it was a lot of different pieces, a lot of different parts that did those. It wasn't one person, it wasn't one type of coverage. When you're going to be multiple the way that we are, we have to communicate better. I didn't' think our communication was to the standard that it needs to be… there's a lot of things to tighten up any time you give up seven explosive passes."
