Jadeveon Clowney's Dallas Cowboys jersey number appears to surface

New Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney appears to have selected his new number, according to a popular NFL jersey number tracker.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during pregame warm ups against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during pregame warm ups against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys officially signed former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney this weekend, with owner Jerry Jones making the news official following the team's thrilling overtime win over the New York Giants.

On Monday, Clowney was officially introduced and spoke to the media. During his media availability, Clowney revealed he expects to make his Cowboys debut in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Clowney is now with the seventh team in his NFL career, and during that time, he has had four different jersey numbers. So, what will be the case in Dallas?

According to the popular jersey number tracker NFL Jersey Numbers on X, Clowney will be making another switch and rocking No. 96 when he takes the field for the Cowboys. The number was most recently assigned to star defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was acquired in the Micah Parsons trade.

We'll have to see if the number holds when he takes the field this week for his first practice.

Clowney brings a veteran presence to a young defensive end rotation that could use a boost after two lackluster weeks. He is also strong against the run, so his versatility will be welcomed in the trenches.

Last season, Clowney spent time with the Carolina Panthers. He has also had stints with the Baltimore RavensCleveland BrownsTennessee TitansSeattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans.

Clowney recorded 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles in 14 games. We'll have to see if the team revisits the Clowney option if nothing improves moving forward.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

