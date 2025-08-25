Cowboys, Jerry Jones randomly ripped over George Pickens trade
One of the biggest moves of the NFL offseason for the Dallas Cowboys was swinging a major trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to land star wide receiver George Pickens following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Pickens filled a major need for the Cowboys, providing another strong receiver option opposite All-Pro CeeDee Lamb, which gives the team one of the best wide receiver duos in the league.
The move was widely praised by pundits and around the league, and it appears to be paying off through training camp.
Pickens built immediate chemistry with star quarterback Dak Prescott and he has a strong bond with Lamb, who he was inseparable from throughout camp. By all accounts, it's a strong move that delivers a lot of promise for the Cowboys offense in 2025. That's unless you are FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd.
For some reason, Cowherd decided to relive old talking points from the spring and Pickens' time with the Steelers. Cowherd was speaking with fellow FOX Sports host Nick Wright on the Colin Cowherd Podcast when he threw some shade the Cowboys' way.
"If Mike Tomlin, who has two things: great motivator and incredibly patient with immature players, when Mike says, 'Yeah, guys, I'm out,' but Jerry, this is a personality trait, Jerry loves to save," Cowherd said. "He loves to give people jobs that need him.
"So when he goes and gets George Pickens, the reputation is out. Basically, Tomlin, 'I'm out.' Jerry's like, 'I'm here. I'll make it work.' I think this is Jerry's wildcatting oil days, where he would hunt for gems. And I think that is literally his mindset with coaches and sometimes draft picks and players—that he feels like Pickens. The rest of the league is out. I am in. And I don't think long-term. I think that's why the Cowboys are where the Cowboys are currently."
Cowherd clearly hasn't been paying much attention to the Cowboys throughout the offseason, because his tired, old narrative is something that has been put to rest in Dallas. Let's hope it stays that was as Pickens begins his first season in a Cowboys uniform on September 4.
