Former Cowboys RB throws salt in the wounds with dominant Week 6 performance
The Dallas Cowboys dropped a tough one against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. What makes it so brutal is that this wasn't an all-engines failure by the Cowboys.
Once again, the Cowboys' offense looks like a well-oiled machine, while the defense continues to struggle worse than any other unit in the league.
As the Cowboys' defensive unit continues to be a failure, their performance this week couldn't have come at a worse time.
The Panthers' offense was led by a familiar name. Former Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle is now in the backfield for the Panthers. On Sunday, the former Cowboys star had a historic performance.
According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Dowdle is the first player since Le'Veon Bell in 2014 to have back-to-back games where he had 230 yards from the line of scrimmage.
Dowdle finished the game with 183 rushing yards on a jaw-dropping 30 carries. In the pass game, Dowdle recorded four receptions for 56 yards, which would lead the team.
Of course, this dominant performance was not matched by the Cowboys' rushing attack. Javonte Williams led the way for the Cowboys with just 29 rushing yards on 13 attempts.
It seems the Cowboys didn't take Dowdle seriously when he told their defense to "buckle up" before their meeting on Sunday.
