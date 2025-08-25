Former Cowboys starter, fan favorite among NFC East rival cuts
In 2018, the Dallas Cowboys added Michael Gallup in the third round of the NFL draft, and the Colorado State product quickly became a fan favorite.
He recorded 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in his second season, emerging as a trusted option for Dak Prescott. Injuries slowed him down after that campaign, but he still showed enough promise to land a five-year, $62.5 million extension in 2022.
MORE: Video of Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons' mom viral meeting shows what was said to laughs
Unfortunately, Gallup was never able to return to form following an ACL tear suffered in 2021. He was released ahead of the 2024 season and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Gallup retired before training camp, but attempted a comeback this year with the Washington Commanders.
His return was unsuccessful as Gallup was named among six players released by the Commanders on Monday.
In six seasons with Dallas, Gallup recorded 266 receptions for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns. He had a knack for hauling in contested passes, which led to his popularity among the fan base.
MORE: Jaydon Blue returns to Cowboys practice after leaving preseason finale with injury
With the Commanders, he was trying to make the roster under former Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is in his second season as the head coach in Washington.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie