Will Jalen Hurts play vs. Cowboys in Week 17? Eagles make official ruling
The Dallas Cowboys desperately want to ruin the end of the season for their arch-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
And on Friday, that task got a lot easier.
According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Eagles have officially ruled out quarterback Jalen Hurts for the Sunday matchup due to a concussion. Hurts suffered the injury in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders - a loss that sealed the Cowboys playoff fates.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons has one goal vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts had attempted to give things a go this week as he navigated concussion protocol, but was unable to make enough progress for the Eagles to feel comfortable to give him the start.
"It’s going to be tough for him to make it this week," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told the media after practice on Friday.
Without Hurts in the lineup, the Eagles will start backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, who at one point was a first round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Pickett was traded to the Eagles for a fourth round pick last spring, after the Steelers decided to make a change at the position.
This season for Philadelphia, Pickett has completed 15 of 27 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown with one interception, the majority of which came last week in the loss to Washington.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17
Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: betting odds & preview
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas stockpiles offensive firepower
NFC East Power Rankings after Week 16: Cowboys can play spoiler
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 16: Cowboys hanging onto top 15