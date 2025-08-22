Notorious Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith predicts Micah Parsons-Jerry Jones ending
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been doing the media rounds this week with the release of the team's new Netflix documentary, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.
It's been noticeable all week that Jones has been loving the attention, but his interview with Stephen A. Smith may have taken the cake.
MORE: Jerry Jones roasts Bills to distract from Cowboys Super Bowl drought
During an interview with Smith, Jones revealed that the agent to Micah Parsons had some not nice things to say to the Cowboys owner during their last discussion over the contract dispute with the star linebacker.
Of course, Jones' comments went viral, and ESPN's Ryan Clark has already reported that Parsons' agent said nothing about what Jones said in the interview with Smith.
The dust hasn't even settled on Jones' comments, but Smith believes the relationship between the team and Parsons may not be all the way over.
Smith believes that Jones sees things like he always has. The Cowboys' owner has always been about his ego, and his ego is going to cost him his best defensive player if a conversation isn't had soon.
MORE: Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' participation in new Netflix documentary
With every passing second, it feels like the relationship between Parsons and Jones continues to break down even more. However, something tells me that a massive bag of cash could fix all differences between the parties. Which is something Smith believes will happen.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones
3 Dallas Cowboys who need a strong showing in preseason finale
Jerry Jones has detached from reality with latest claim about Micah Parsons' agent
Is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starting to question Micah Parsons' loyalty to team?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc