Michael Irvin crashes Jerry Jones, wife's photo-op at premiere event for Netflix doc

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin crashed Jerry Jones and his wife Eugenia's photo-op during the "blue carpet" event for the upcoming Netflix docuseries with a hilarious moment.

Josh Sanchez

Former Dallas Cowboys Michael Irvin interacts with owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Former Dallas Cowboys Michael Irvin interacts with owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was right where he wanted to be on Monday night: at the center of attention.

Jones and some of the Cowboys legends were out for a "blue carpet" Netflix premiere event for the upcoming 10-part docuseries America's TeamThe Gambler and His Cowboys, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, August 19.

The docuseries will document Jerry Jones' purchase of the NFL franchise, which turned into an absolute powerhouse dynasty in the 1990s.

With all eyes on Jerry, he and his wife, Eugenia, were posted up on the appropriately blue carpet for a photo-op when Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champ Michael Irvin came through as the jokester and hilariously crashed the moment.

It wouldn't be a party without Michael Irvin in the picture, so naturally he had to do what he had to do. And it created a great moment.

Ultimately, Irvin got in his own photos with the Jones' ahead of the showing.

Irvin is among the many legends interviewed in the docuseries, along with the likes of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, and head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer.

Former President George W. Bush and Nike founder Phil Knight were also interviewed, so get your popcorn ready.

Michael Irvin and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pose with the bust of Irvin at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement
Michael Irvin and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pose with the bust of Irvin at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

