Relaxed Mike McCarthy has jokes about Cowboys patchwork roster
It wasn’t that long ago that Mike McCarthy appeared to have one foot out the door. The Dallas Cowboys were just 3-7 and nothing was going right for them.
Things have changed over the past four weeks with Dallas going 3-1, and it could have been 4-0 if not for a special teams blunder in Week 14. Now at 6-8, they’re not a threat to make the playoffs but they’re proving they have a lot of fight left in them.
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb set to make NFL history with rare mark
That’s a win for McCarthy, who is suddenly favored to return in 2025. That renewed hope for him has led to a more relaxed approach during press conferences. That was on display when he cracked a joke about the fact that they’re leaning on so many undrafted free agents right now.
All jokes aside, the Cowboys have done well with undrafted free agents for quite some time. While they haven’t found another Tony Romo, they were led to victory by Cooper Rush and Rico Dowdle, who were both undrafted.
Rush had three touchdown passes in the victory while Dowdle topped 100 yards for the third week in a row.
Throw in the fact that they were starting Terence Steele, T.J. Bass, and Brock Hoffman on the line and their UDFA moves look even better. They even had Brandon Aubrey trying a record 70-yard field goal attempt — although that didn’t come close.
Dallas has been given a lot of credit for their work in the draft but as McCarthy pointed out, they’ve been just as strong after Round 7 ends.
