Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones' glory hole catchphrase finally gets explained by Cowboys owner

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has made several "glory hole" references in recent months, and he's finally explaining the term.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has made several eyebrow-raising remarks throughout his career. Recently, they've been coming at a more rapid rate.

Earlier this year, Jones had social media buzzing with a "glory hole" reference that seemed a bit out of place, but he is 82 years old, so people let it slide.

When veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed with the team, the reference made a triumphant return, as his agent cracked a joke about it being a reason he signed with the team.

MORE: Week 3 NFL power rankings roundup: Cowboys aren’t seen as playoff contenders

So, everyone needed some clarification. On Tuesday, Jones delivered. Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan where he shared his definition of "glory hole," which is actually something that came from the oil fields.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waves to fans before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones waves to fans before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"It's an oil field term. It comes from when you're in the business of drilling wells. It's when you've basically made a big well," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"Mentally picture drilling a well and all of a sudden having all the oil start coming out at once and going in the air. That's when you know you've hit a glory hole. I'm not going the other place, guys, it's too early in the morning."

MORE: Cowboys' OT thriller embodies Brian Schottenheimer 'culture' in Dallas

So, there you have it. It looks like the definition is "dig deep."

That's exactly what the Cowboys had to do in Week 2 in the overtime thriller against the New York Giants, and it worked out. So keep on digging.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys player rankings: 5 top performers in dramatic Week 2 win over Giants

3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win

NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?

Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News