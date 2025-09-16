Jerry Jones' glory hole catchphrase finally gets explained by Cowboys owner
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has made several eyebrow-raising remarks throughout his career. Recently, they've been coming at a more rapid rate.
Earlier this year, Jones had social media buzzing with a "glory hole" reference that seemed a bit out of place, but he is 82 years old, so people let it slide.
When veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed with the team, the reference made a triumphant return, as his agent cracked a joke about it being a reason he signed with the team.
MORE: Week 3 NFL power rankings roundup: Cowboys aren’t seen as playoff contenders
So, everyone needed some clarification. On Tuesday, Jones delivered. Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan where he shared his definition of "glory hole," which is actually something that came from the oil fields.
"It's an oil field term. It comes from when you're in the business of drilling wells. It's when you've basically made a big well," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"Mentally picture drilling a well and all of a sudden having all the oil start coming out at once and going in the air. That's when you know you've hit a glory hole. I'm not going the other place, guys, it's too early in the morning."
MORE: Cowboys' OT thriller embodies Brian Schottenheimer 'culture' in Dallas
So, there you have it. It looks like the definition is "dig deep."
That's exactly what the Cowboys had to do in Week 2 in the overtime thriller against the New York Giants, and it worked out. So keep on digging.
