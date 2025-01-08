Cowboy Roundup: Latest Mike McCarthy rumors, Did team see enough of Lance?
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Did anything happen last night?
As people were winding down for the day, ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped the bomb that the Cowboys have denied the Chicago Bears' request to interview head coach Mike McCarthy.
That led to plenty of discussion about what the move means for McCarthy's future in Dallas.
While the move seems to indicate McCarthy will return, Jerry could also wait out the next week and surprise everyone by completing his villain arc and still letting McCarthy walk when his contract expires.
Only time will tell, and with Jerry Jones you never know, so keep your popcorn handy. In the meantime, let's check out some headlines that are making waves around the web.
Latest Mike McCarthy rumors
With the future of Mike McCarthy still up in the air, it is becoming clearer after the team denied the Bears' request to interview the head coach. Blogging the Boys is keeping track of the latest news and rumors surrounding the saga.
Did Cowboys see enough of Lance?
After the Cowboys started Trey Lance in the season-finale, team experts on DallasCowboys.com take a look at whether Dallas has seen enough of the quarterback to bring him back.
Cowboys Quick Hits
