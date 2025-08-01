ESPN analyst warns Cowboys, Jerry Jones over Micah Parsons contract drama
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons has taken the high road every chance he's been given this offseason when asked about his contract negotiation.
The same can't be said for Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen Jones.
As they've done with previous negotiations, the leaders of the Dallas front office have been quick to insult their players and minimize their efforts with the team. Jerry Jones has gone as far as to shame Parsons for injuring his ankle in 2024 and said the "Pay Micah" chants weren't nearly as loud as the chants to pay CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Concerns grow Micah Parsons' contract may not be done before Cowboys' season opener
ESPN's Ryan Clark says there's no point in any of this, claiming both of the Joneses need to stop their "diarrhea of the mouth." He also warned them that publicly insulting your players is bad business.
"Why do this publicly to get one of your best players, one of your locker room leaders to feel like you don't want him, you don't respect him, you don't value him. It's not good football and it's certainly not good business."
Parsons sent out a cryptic post on Thursday night as reports continue to flood in, saying the situation is deteriorating in Dallas.
Considering the tactics from the front office, it's hard to blame Parsons for feeling frustrated. It's just as hard to figure out how they haven't pushed more star players away.
