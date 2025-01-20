Mark Andrews’ brutal performance evokes memories of Jackie Smith
Dallas Cowboys Nation was sitting at home taking in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs but left the night reliving nightmares despite Dallas not even being on the field.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a brutal performance in the team's heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills, with the biggest blunder coming on their final offensive play of the game.
Lamar Jackson drove the Ravens 88-yards in the closing minutes and scored a touchdown, putting Baltimore within a two-point conversion for a tie.
MORE: Cowboys' NFC Championship drought should embarrass Jerry Jones
After taking the snap, Lamar rolled out to his right and found a wide open Mark Andrews. The ball hit Andrews right in the chest, but he failed to secure the ball and watched the Ravens season fall out of his hands.
It was a crushing moment for the Ravens Flock, but it also stirred up old memories for Cowboys fans of one of the worst moments in franchise history.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys assistant guaranteed to coach in Super Bowl
The drop evoked memories of Cowboys tight end Jackie Smith, who dropped a would-be game-tying touchdown pass from Roger Staubach against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter of Super Bowl XIII.
Brutal.
Smith's drop is often referred to as the most memorable dropped pass in Super Bowl history.
This is just icing on the cake for Cowboys Nation. Not only did the team miss the playoffs and now holds the longest NFC Championship appearance drought after the division-rival Washington Commanders reached the conference title game, the team finds a way to take an L when they aren't even playing.
