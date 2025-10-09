Cowboys' sack leaders entering NFL Week 6 feature many new faces
The Dallas Cowboys swung a blockbuster trade before the start of the 2025-26 NFL season by sending superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark.
Following Parsons' departure, there were many questions about where the team would turn to make up for the loss of one of the league's defenders.
While it was a slow start to the season for the Cowboys' pass rush, the team has been finding its groove in recent weeks, and it's several new faces who are making their impact felt.
Entering Week 6, Clark and fellow offseason addition James Houston lead the team in sacks, while Dante Fowler Jr., who returned to Dallas in the offseason, was also near the top of the list.
It's great to see that the new faces are making an immediate impact on the field, especially at such a crucial position.
The sack leaderboard also highlights how impressive the Cowboys' offseason moves were under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Not only have they made impactful moves on defense, but offensive additions like George Pickens and Javonte Williams have also been playing at an elite level.
For once, the Cowboys actually made moves, and it's paying off in a big way.
