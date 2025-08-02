Micah Parsons encouraged to take drastic measure amid contract saga by ESPN host
The Dallas Cowboys found themselves exactly where Jerry Jones wants them: in the headlines. Unfortunately, Cowboys Nation is in shambles because of the news after superstar Micah Parsons requested a trade from the team amid failed contract negotiations.
Parsons and the Cowboys' relationship turned sour after public criticism from the front office. Things turned personal, and contract talks turned sideways.
Now that Parsons has requested a trade, everyone is wondering what the next move will be.
Recent history suggests the two sides will eventually come to an agreement before the start of the regular season, but if they don't some interesting decisions will have to be made. Will Parsons sit out of games until he gets a new deal? That's his only option if he wants to continue putting pressure on the team.
At least one person thinks that would be the right move if a deal is not agreed on by Week One. Enter proud Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith, who shared his thoughts on ESPN's First Take on Friday.
“Because they have his rights, maybe I’m wrong in suggesting this, but I don’t mind being corrected. I’m of the mindset that if you’re Micah Parsons (and I don’t think it’s gonna come to this, so please don’t get me wrong), but in the interest of discussing his contractual business, I think he has to be willing to sit out the year," Stephen A. said.
"Because I think that’s the only language that Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones at this particular moment are going to understand. This is football. One practice can end your season. A practice can end your season.”
It would certainly be a drastic measure for Parsons to sit out a contract year at just 26 years old, and it seems just as unlikely as it is bold.
Parsons is expected to remain with the team in Oxnard for the duration of training camp in order to avoid $50,000 per day fines piling up. If he's not willing to take on those fines, it's hard to imagine skipping games and much larger game checks.
There is no telling how the situation will play out, but the Cowboys have the upper hand. And, unfortunately for Parsons, Jerry Jones knows it.
Jones has Parsons under contract for 2025, and can utilize the franchise tags in 2026 and again in 2027. Would he be willing to play that game with Parsons and risk upsetting players in the locker room who are close to Parsons or keep that distraction hanging over the team?
With an ego like Jones, you never know. Let's just hope there is a reasonable solution, and Parsons can suit up for Dallas in Week One so this mess can be a thing of the past.
