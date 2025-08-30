Cowboys Country

3 NFL Draft prospects for Cowboys to watch in Texas-Ohio State

The Dallas Cowboys could have a chance at some star-studded talent in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Zach Dimmitt

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship.
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, setting up what could be in another disappointing season in Arlington.

Dallas is somewhat stuck in no man's land, likely to miss the playoffs but unlikely to be bad enough to pick in the top three. All it could take is one major injury to knock the Cowboys into this territory, but for now, Dallas remains a middle-of-the-pack squad headed into the season.

Still, with two new first-round picks in the 2026 and '27 NFL drafts from the Parsons trade, the Cowboys have the ammo to move up next April if they so choose, where they could select one of the many elite prospects set to take the field in Columbus on Saturday for the matchup between the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

MORE: 'Diva' Micah Parsons 'not well-liked' with Cowboys, anonymous AFC coach says

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, there will be 31 scouts from 20 teams and two NFL GMs in attendance for the game. Even if the Cowboys won't be represented at "The Shoe," it's likely they will have eyes on Columbus like everyone else. Here are three players that Dallas -- and the rest of the NFL -- should keep close tabs on.

Caleb Downs, Safety

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback Ben Finley
Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback Ben Finley / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Disp / USA TODAY NETWORK

Downs has had the NFL in his future ever since he stepped on the field in Tuscaloosa as a true freshman for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023. He proved to be one of Nick Saban's best players in the final year of the legendary head coach's career and received some incredible praise from him as a result.

"This guy is one of the most complete people that I've ever had the opportunity to coach," Saban said of Downs last season. "He's a great person, a great student, and he's a phenomenal football player, a great competitor. His competitive IQ, how he responds on the field and reacts instinctively, I mean it's in the top tier of all players of all-time."

Across the first two seasons of his college career, Downs has played in 30 games while posting 189 total tackles (119 solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions along with two punt return touchdowns.

Anthony Hill Jr., Linebacker

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. against the Clemson Tigers. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A native of Denton, TX in the DFW area, Hill Jr. has starred at Texas the past two seasons and now enters the 2025 campaign as the undoubted leader of the Longhorn defense.

He's almost a lock to head to the NFL following his junior year this season, where he will be one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft.

MORE: New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark 'shocked' to join team after Micah Parsons trade

Versatile in coverage, against the run and as a pass rusher, Hill Jr. has tallied 180 total tackles (100 solo), 13 sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass breakups and one interception during the first two years of his college career.

Arch Manning, Quarterback

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's anyone's guess if Manning will stay at Texas for another year or enter the 2026 NFL Draft. If he has an impressive season, it could be in his best interest to head to the NFL instead of risking injury and hurting his stock in the process. 

While meeting with the media recently, he shut down recent comments made by his grandfather, Archie, that stated Arch would return to Texas in 2026 instead of entering the draft.

MORE: 'Egotistical' Micah Parsons 'rankled teammates' in Cowboys locker room, insider says

“Yeah, I don’t know where he got that from,” Arch said. “He texted me and apologized about that. I’m really just taking it day by day right now.”

Last season, Manning went 61 of 90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions along with four rushing touchdowns.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning against the Clemson Tigers. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Winners & losers of Micah Parsons trade from Dallas Cowboys to Packers

4 reasons Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade could be a good thing

Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space after Micah Parsons trade to Packers

Micah Parsons trade: Cowboys' full compensation revealed, including player

Kenny Clark: Get to know Dallas Cowboys new DT in Micah Parsons trade

Jerry Jones shades Micah Parsons in first comments after Dallas Cowboys-Packers trade

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News