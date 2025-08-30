3 NFL Draft prospects for Cowboys to watch in Texas-Ohio State
The Dallas Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, setting up what could be in another disappointing season in Arlington.
Dallas is somewhat stuck in no man's land, likely to miss the playoffs but unlikely to be bad enough to pick in the top three. All it could take is one major injury to knock the Cowboys into this territory, but for now, Dallas remains a middle-of-the-pack squad headed into the season.
Still, with two new first-round picks in the 2026 and '27 NFL drafts from the Parsons trade, the Cowboys have the ammo to move up next April if they so choose, where they could select one of the many elite prospects set to take the field in Columbus on Saturday for the matchup between the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, there will be 31 scouts from 20 teams and two NFL GMs in attendance for the game. Even if the Cowboys won't be represented at "The Shoe," it's likely they will have eyes on Columbus like everyone else. Here are three players that Dallas -- and the rest of the NFL -- should keep close tabs on.
Caleb Downs, Safety
Downs has had the NFL in his future ever since he stepped on the field in Tuscaloosa as a true freshman for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023. He proved to be one of Nick Saban's best players in the final year of the legendary head coach's career and received some incredible praise from him as a result.
"This guy is one of the most complete people that I've ever had the opportunity to coach," Saban said of Downs last season. "He's a great person, a great student, and he's a phenomenal football player, a great competitor. His competitive IQ, how he responds on the field and reacts instinctively, I mean it's in the top tier of all players of all-time."
Across the first two seasons of his college career, Downs has played in 30 games while posting 189 total tackles (119 solo), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions along with two punt return touchdowns.
Anthony Hill Jr., Linebacker
A native of Denton, TX in the DFW area, Hill Jr. has starred at Texas the past two seasons and now enters the 2025 campaign as the undoubted leader of the Longhorn defense.
He's almost a lock to head to the NFL following his junior year this season, where he will be one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft.
Versatile in coverage, against the run and as a pass rusher, Hill Jr. has tallied 180 total tackles (100 solo), 13 sacks, five forced fumbles, three pass breakups and one interception during the first two years of his college career.
Arch Manning, Quarterback
It's anyone's guess if Manning will stay at Texas for another year or enter the 2026 NFL Draft. If he has an impressive season, it could be in his best interest to head to the NFL instead of risking injury and hurting his stock in the process.
While meeting with the media recently, he shut down recent comments made by his grandfather, Archie, that stated Arch would return to Texas in 2026 instead of entering the draft.
“Yeah, I don’t know where he got that from,” Arch said. “He texted me and apologized about that. I’m really just taking it day by day right now.”
Last season, Manning went 61 of 90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions along with four rushing touchdowns.
