Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons praises Dak, Week 4 'championship opportunity'
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's officially the start of Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, with the Seattle Seahawks making a trip to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals in primetime.
We have a few days until Dallas welcomes the Green Bay Packers to AT&T Stadium, and players returned to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon.
That gave us the first injury report of the week, which featured no surprises for the Cowboys, but some good news with All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland returning to the practice field.
Green Bay, meanwhile, listed Micah Parsons on the report as limited in practice with his nagging back injury, while starting right tackle Zach Tom sat out of practice with an oblique injury that is expected to keep him out of the Sunday night showdown, so that's definitely an injury to watch as the week goes on.
While we wait to see what the rest of the week of practice brings, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Micah Parsons praises Dak Prescott
Micah Parsons had nothing but high praise for Dak Prescott ahead of his return to Dallas.
“I think Dak is so good because he’s overly confident. He believes he can make every throw. And I think 90% of the time he does do that," Parsons told the media on Wednesday. "You want your quarterback to have that mentality. I just think he’s a person who is very resilient and he’s determined. I never would bet against him.”
'Another Championship Opportunity'
With Micah Parsons returning to Dallas, head coach Brian Schottenheimer is trying to keep his business-as-usual approach, but notes that Week 4 is "another championship opportunity" for the team.
"The guys know Micah's coming back, it'll be great to see him," Schottenhimer said, via DallasCowboys.com. "Normal week, another championship opportunity."
