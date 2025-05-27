New Cowboys RB compared to 'Marshawn Lynch stylistically' willl have big opportunity
The Dallas Cowboys saw a lot of changes in the running back room during the offseason. The team's 2024 leading rusher, Rico Dowdle, bolted for the Carolina Panthers in the early stages of NFL free agency.
Dallas then signed veteran running back Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, before adding Jaydon Blue out of Texas and Clemson's Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While there are plenty of new faces, two players have received the most buzz.
Rookie Jaydon Blue is expected to make more of an impact as a dynamic playmaker as the season goes on and ge gets comfortable with NFL speed, while Williams is the early favorite to lead the backfield to start the season.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer took a look at the Cowboys' running back situation and shared his thoughts on how everything could play out. Williams said at the start of OTAs that he is starting to feel like himself again, and Breer believes he will get an opportunity to prove that true.
Before suffering a serious knee injury, the Broncos were very high on Williams, and now he has the chance to go "Beast Mode" in Big D.
"I’ll be interested to see Javonte Williams in Dallas. Folks in Denver thought the world of him before a catastrophic knee injury in 2022. He said last week he finally feels like himself again," Breer wrote.
"And opportunity should be there with the Cowboys for a back who was once compared, at least stylistically, to Marshawn Lynch."
During his rookie season, Williams was one of the most promising young backs in the entire league. He played in all 17 games, recording 1,216 total yards (903 rushing and 316 receiving on 43 catches) and seven total touchdowns (four rushing and three receiving).
If Williams can come anywhere close to returning to that top form, the Cowboys will have landed one of the top steals on the free agent market.
