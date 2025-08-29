Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: NFL world reacts to Micah Parsons trade, Next man up

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Friday, August 29.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys fans react during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys fans react during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Happy (?) Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Well, Jerry Jones decided to end August with a bang. There's less than one week until the 2025-26 NFL regular season, Micah Parsons is no longer on the team, and Dallas returns to the practice field on Friday afternoon.

It's safe to say there is a lot going on as we prepare for the holiday weekend, but in typical Jerry fashion, everyone has to stay on their toes.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space after Micah Parsons trade to Packers

The Parsons trade didn't completely come out of nowhere, because over the past few days, people were moving funny and the information wasn't flowing as smoothly as it normally is from those who are out in the Cowboys streets.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with Micah Parsons before the NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with Micah Parsons before the NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

And, now, here we are. It's time to start a new era on the Cowboys' defense and see what Matt Eberflus has in store for the unit. It should be an interesting ride.

While we wait to see if any new bombshells drop today, let's take a quick spin around the web to check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and on social media.

MORE: Cowboys reportedly declined olive branch from Micah Parsons before trade

NFL world reacts to Micah Parsons trade

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cowboys Wire rounded up some of the top reactions from around the NFL world after the shocking trade of Micah Parsons to the Packers.

MORE: Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta pens heartfelt note after Cowboys-Packers trade

Time for Dante Fowler to take over

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler returned to Dallas during the offseason, and he was set up with a great opportunity to shine. With Parsons now in Green Bay, Fowler has a great opportunity to take over in 2025. InsideTheStar.com takes a look.

