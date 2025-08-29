Cowboy Roundup: NFL world reacts to Micah Parsons trade, Next man up
Happy (?) Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Well, Jerry Jones decided to end August with a bang. There's less than one week until the 2025-26 NFL regular season, Micah Parsons is no longer on the team, and Dallas returns to the practice field on Friday afternoon.
It's safe to say there is a lot going on as we prepare for the holiday weekend, but in typical Jerry fashion, everyone has to stay on their toes.
The Parsons trade didn't completely come out of nowhere, because over the past few days, people were moving funny and the information wasn't flowing as smoothly as it normally is from those who are out in the Cowboys streets.
And, now, here we are. It's time to start a new era on the Cowboys' defense and see what Matt Eberflus has in store for the unit. It should be an interesting ride.
While we wait to see if any new bombshells drop today, let's take a quick spin around the web to check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and on social media.
NFL world reacts to Micah Parsons trade
The Cowboys Wire rounded up some of the top reactions from around the NFL world after the shocking trade of Micah Parsons to the Packers.
Time for Dante Fowler to take over
Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler returned to Dallas during the offseason, and he was set up with a great opportunity to shine. With Parsons now in Green Bay, Fowler has a great opportunity to take over in 2025. InsideTheStar.com takes a look.
