Trevon Diggs defends best friend Micah Parsons against Cowboys locker room rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are turning their attention to Thursday night's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles to kick off the 2025-26 NFL season.
Unfortunately, there are still some lingering questions about the departure of Micah Parsons following his trade to the Green Bay Packers.
After the team wrapped up its practice on Monday afternoon, players fielded questions from the media, and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was Parsons' best friend on the team, was asked about the superstar pass rusher.
There have been reports surfacing about Parsons in the locker room, with some claiming he was viewed as egotistical and others labeling him as a diva and 'not well-liked.'
However, Diggs wasn't going to let those slide and spoke out to defend Parsons against the latest reports.
“I think everyone liked him. I feel like there were some former players who are not here no more. There was a lot of, I would say, hate, jealousy, envy towards him because of who he is and the production he does on the field. Imagine if you come in here and you’re take somebody’s shine or taking somebody’s spot, you’re not gonna like that, they’re gonna feel a type of way, especially if you’re that type of person," Diggs said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
“Me personally, I never got no bad anything from him, like, ever, ever since he stepped foot on the team. I guess his personality and who he is, he knows he’s a great player, he knows he’s good, he knows who he is. So, a lot of people don’t like that. So that could’ve been different. But when we’re in the locker, everyone’s joking, everyone’s laughing, everyone’s smiling, everyone’s happy. So I don’t know where those narratives came from."
Diggs' comments come across as a dig at veteran defensive end and former team captain Demarcus Lawrence, who left the team for the Seattle Seahawks during NFL free agency.
On his way out, Lawrence took a shot at Parsons, which led to a public beef on social media between the two players. Ultimately, everyone has gone their separate ways, so it's time to focus on the upcoming season.
