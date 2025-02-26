Cowboy Roundup: Players to watch at NFL combine, Team's new catchphrase flops
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are getting closer to the on-field workout portion of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and the Cowboys front office is about to ramp up the interview process with top prospects.
Dallas will have plenty of areas on the roster to address this offseason, so it will be interesting to see if one position group gets more attention than the others during the time in Indy.
MORE: 3 quarterbacks Cowboys could target on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Thursday will be an important day for the Cowboys, with defensive line and linebacker taking stage. Those are widely regarded as some of the biggest positions of need for the Cowboys, so the front office should be paying close attention.
While we wait for the latest buzz from Indy, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves.
Players to watch at the NFL combine
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at 12 draft prospects the Cowboys should have their eyes on during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Cowboys' new catchphrase flops with fans
When Stephen Jones said the Cowboys would be "selectively aggressive" in free agency, the fan base rolled its collective eyes. The catchphrases are all too familiar for Cowboys Nation, and after last year's "all-in" mantra from Jerry Jones, fans aren't buying it. The Cowboys Wire looks into how much work there is for the fans to get behind the new rallying cry.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Texas star Quinn Ewers working with ex-Cowboys coach at NFL Combine... Cowboys named ‘best landing spot’ for all-time NCAA touchdown king... NFL coaching legend endorses Cowboys' HC Brian Schottenheimer... Former Dallas Cowboys OL, longtime division rival retires from NFL... Cowboys have dominated one particular round in recent NFL Drafts... Cowboys urged to sign star linebacker undervalued in NFL free agency... Cowboys predicted to lose emerging star at defensive end... Dallas Cowboys poach 'perfect free agent signing' from NFC rival... Dallas Cowboys to begin contract talks with defensive leader... Cowboys waiting game could strike again with Micah Parsons contract talks.