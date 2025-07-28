Potential Tyler Guyton replacements for Cowboys after devastating injury news
Near the end of practice Monday, the Dallas Cowboys were dealt a potentially devastating blow to the offensive line at one of its most key positions.
Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton went down with an apparent knee injury.
Guyton was initially being helped to the locker room after meeting with trainers, but there was some encouragement when he walked off under his own power.
MORE: Cowboys' Tyler Guyton gets potentially devastating injury news
That encouragement faded quickly as reports surfaced that the Cowboys fear a torn ACL for Guyton. That leaves a major hole at an important position.
With the possibility of Guyton missing the 2025 NFL season, who could step in to protect the blindside of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott?
Here are some potential options to consider as a replacement for the 2024 first-round pick.
Jedrick Wills Jr.
This might be a roll of the dice, but the Cowboys have had some success with reclamation projects this offseason. Jedrick Wills Jr. had enough talent to go 10th overall in the 2020 NFL draft.
The problem is that he's been unmotivated and inconsistent. Could the energetic staff in Dallas get him to reach his potential? It might be worth bringing him in during camp to see.
Germain Ifedi
A first-round pick in 2016, Germain Ifedi spent four years with the Seattle Seahawks, two of which were with Brian Schottenheimer as his offensive coordinator.
While he never lived up to his draft status, Ifedi has 90 starts in 117 appearances.
Last year, he started in Cleveland for seven games, and while he wasn't an elite starter, he still proved he can be serviceable.
George Fant
Dallas actually worked out George Fant earlier this offseason, so this might be the most logical outside addition. Fant has played in 101 games with 75 starts.
He also spent two years with Schottenheimer in Seattle, so the trust could already be there.
Asim Richards
One in-house option would be to move Asim Richards into the starting lineup. A fifth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2023, Richards has proven to be a versatile player who has spent time at guard and tackle. He's also been working in the jumbo formation this offseason.
Richards appeared in 13 games with one start last season and proved to be a solid pass protector. He's likely going to be given every opportunity to win the job.
Tyler Smith
An outside-the-box option would be to move Tyler Smith from left guard to left tackle. Dallas has much more depth at guard, making it easier to find someone who can slide into Smith's spot.
Rob Jones would have been the best option had he not suffered a broken bone in his neck Sunday. Still, he's expected to be back at some point this year, and Brock Hoffman, Saadhiq Charles, or T.J. Bass could fill in until then.
They won't play up to the same level as Smith, but it's hard to argue anyone could outperform him at left tackle at this point.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys' first padded practice of 2025
5 Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal
Brian Schottenheimer raves about talent, 'professionalism' of Cowboys' rookie
All-UFL standout gets first-team reps after shining at Cowboys camp
CeeDee Lamb, Joe Milton taunt Cowboys CB after blown coverage in first padded practice
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie