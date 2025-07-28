Projected Cowboys starter suffers apparent lower-leg injury at end of practice
The Dallas Cowboys held their second practice in pads on Monday during training camp in Oxnard, California.
A culture shift has been obviously present throughout the entire camp with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer leading the charge.
But there were no good vibes from the current coaching staff that could help the scene fans saw near the end of Monday's practice session after Tyler Guyton went down with an apparent lower-leg injury.
MORE: Cowboys' OL dominates line of scrimmage on Day 5 of training camp
Guyton remained on the ground for a few moments after a long pass play and was treated by the team's medical staff.
The positive note for the Cowboys and Guyton is that he was able to walk off of the field and to the locker room under his own power, flanked by superstar defender Micah Parsons and the training staff, while offensive line coach Conor Riley provided words of encouragement.
MORE: Matt Eberflus' defense, Cowboys' DE group proving to Dallas o-line iron sharpens iron
An injury to Guyton at this stage of camp would be brutal for the 2024 first-round pick and the Cowboys -- who learned earlier in the day that veteran lineman Robert Jones would miss extended time after suffering a broken bone in his neck during the team's first practice in full pads over the weekend.
Guyton was ready to put his rocky rookie season behind him. Now, he has to hope that this potential injury isn't going to cost him any serious time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Cowboys' first padded practice of 2025
5 Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal
Brian Schottenheimer raves about talent, 'professionalism' of Cowboys' rookie
All-UFL standout gets first-team reps after shining at Cowboys camp
CeeDee Lamb, Joe Milton taunt Cowboys CB after blown coverage in first padded practice
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie