Projected Cowboys starter making quick recovery from ankle injury

The Dallas Cowboys fans in attendance for training camp on Saturday got some good news regarding starting tackle Terence Steele.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and center Brock Hoffman against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and center Brock Hoffman against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Saturday kicked off the unofficial start of the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season as the team held an open ceremony for fans in attendance.

Fans of "America's Team" got the memo, as pictures from camp prove that a subpar 2024 season did not stop the loyal folks from showing up in Oxnard, California.

Training camp is a time for optimism. It is also a time of the year when you hope you don't have an alert on your phone about a player suffering a serious injury.

MORE: Cowboys' Terence Steele lives out every son's dream with special moment

Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele went down with an apparent ankle injury at practice earlier this week. However, fear not, the veteran tackle appeared at practice on Saturday, but did not participate.

Steele appeared at practice with no brace or anything on his leg after the reported ankle injury. According to Walker, the team is sitting Steele out for precautionary reasons.

Steele started all 17 games last season for the Cowboys at left tackle. Pro Football Focus graded Steele's 2024 season as the 47th-best out of all tackles in the NFL.

MORE: Cowboys OL aiming for bounce-back year among early training camp risers

The Cowboys will once again be looking for Steele to be a major player on the line this season, and fans shouldn't worry about this training camp hiccup.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

