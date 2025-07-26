Projected Cowboys starter making quick recovery from ankle injury
Saturday kicked off the unofficial start of the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season as the team held an open ceremony for fans in attendance.
Fans of "America's Team" got the memo, as pictures from camp prove that a subpar 2024 season did not stop the loyal folks from showing up in Oxnard, California.
Training camp is a time for optimism. It is also a time of the year when you hope you don't have an alert on your phone about a player suffering a serious injury.
Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele went down with an apparent ankle injury at practice earlier this week. However, fear not, the veteran tackle appeared at practice on Saturday, but did not participate.
Steele appeared at practice with no brace or anything on his leg after the reported ankle injury. According to Walker, the team is sitting Steele out for precautionary reasons.
Steele started all 17 games last season for the Cowboys at left tackle. Pro Football Focus graded Steele's 2024 season as the 47th-best out of all tackles in the NFL.
The Cowboys will once again be looking for Steele to be a major player on the line this season, and fans shouldn't worry about this training camp hiccup.
