Cowboys fans show up in masses for training camp Opening Ceremony
The Dallas Cowboys welcomed fans to an "Opening Day Ceremony" celebration prior to Saturday's practice in Oxnard, California.
The ceremony is more of an unofficial start to the season, where fans can come together and see the 2025 version of their beloved Cowboys in action.
Photos from earlier this week would have you believe that America's Team may not be moving the needle like they once did.
But on Saturday, the fanbase showed up in waves for camp.
A video shared by Cowboys team reporter Nicole Hutchinson is probably enough to move team owner Jerry Jones to tears.
He's got to pay Micah Parsons somehow.
The fans showing up to give Jones some dough is one way to do that.
Some of the clips shared on social media make it seem like the energy around the practice field was like the team preparing for an actual game.
Cowboys fans get a lot of flak due to being fans of the most popular team in the league. However, having this many people at camp in California after a subpar season proves that the Dallas faithful are loyal. Even if they don't like certain things that have happened this offseason.
Looking at you Jones, and your ability to get a deal done.
