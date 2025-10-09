Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Promising matchup for Dallas o-line, Elite WR corps

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Thursday, October 9.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a catch against the Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a catch against the Green Bay Packers / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to officially kick off Week 6 of the NFL season. While the Cowboys won't hit the field until Sunday afternoon, the NFC East will be featured in primetime.

Tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown features the New York Giants hosting the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

MORE: NFC East power rankings Week 6: Cowboys gain ground with big win, Eagles loss

With how tight the race in the NFC East has become, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks towards the sidelines during the first half against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks towards the sidelines during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

As for the Cowboys, Wednesday's practice report was longer than a CVS receipt, so hopefully some players will be able to return to the practice field on Thursday, taking them one step closer to suiting up this weekend.

While we wait to see what the day brings, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.

MORE: 3 Cowboys starters absent from Wednesday practice, including KaVontae Turpin

Promising matchup for Dallas offensive line

The Cowboys' makeshift offensive line has a great opportunity to excel on Sunday afternoon, with a favorable matchup against the Carolina defensive line.

MORE: Cowboys' offensive line gets great news from Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton

Cowboys' elite WR corps

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after catching a touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after catching a touchdown against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With the success of George Pickens to start the season and the breakout game from Ryan Flournoy in Week 5, the Cowboys' receiving corps has been playing at an elite level and should elevate even more when CeeDee Lamb returns.

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the team's most impressive unit.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6

NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6

Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers

Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News