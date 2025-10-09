Cowboy Roundup: Promising matchup for Dallas o-line, Elite WR corps
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to officially kick off Week 6 of the NFL season. While the Cowboys won't hit the field until Sunday afternoon, the NFC East will be featured in primetime.
Tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown features the New York Giants hosting the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
With how tight the race in the NFC East has become, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
As for the Cowboys, Wednesday's practice report was longer than a CVS receipt, so hopefully some players will be able to return to the practice field on Thursday, taking them one step closer to suiting up this weekend.
While we wait to see what the day brings, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.
Promising matchup for Dallas offensive line
The Cowboys' makeshift offensive line has a great opportunity to excel on Sunday afternoon, with a favorable matchup against the Carolina defensive line.
Cowboys' elite WR corps
With the success of George Pickens to start the season and the breakout game from Ryan Flournoy in Week 5, the Cowboys' receiving corps has been playing at an elite level and should elevate even more when CeeDee Lamb returns.
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the team's most impressive unit.
