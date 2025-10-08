Cowboys' offensive line gets great news from Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line has been battling through injuries throughout the first quarter of the 2025-26 NFL season, with the team's Week 5 meeting against the New York Jets featuring major shake-ups with four new starters.
This week, however, when the Cowboys make the trip to Bank of America Stadium for a meeting with the Carolina Panthers, the team will be closer to full strength.
On Wednesday, the team returned to the practice field with All-Pro guard Tyler Smith and starting left tackle Tyler Guyton both returning to the field.
Guyton was going through concussion protocol, while Smith was dealing with a knee injury.
Seeing the two starters back on the field is a positive sign for the Cowboys, who are looking to keep the momentum rolling to kickoff October.
Dallas will still be without starting center Cooper Beebe, who is dealing with a foot injury, and is waiting on news regarding first-round pick Tyler Booker, who suffered a high-ankle sprain.
Despite the losses in the trenches, the Cowboys' offensive line has been holding its own, so hopefully the team will not take a step backward with its key reinforcements on the way.
