Proposed sun glare solution brilliant enough that even Jerry Jones will love it
The Dallas Cowboys suffered another loss at home, falling 34-6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. It was the second time this season Dallas failed to score a touchdown at home, but that shouldn’t have been the case.
Trailing 7-3 in the first half, CeeDee Lamb found himself wide open in the end zone but the pass from Cooper Rush fell incomplete. While it wasn’t a wildly accurate pass, it’s one Lamb could have hauled in — if the sun wasn’t glaring in his face.
After the game, Jerry Jones got unnecessarily irate when asked about the sun. He went overboard, asking if the reporters wanted him to tear the building down. He then tried to say it wasn't an issue, something Lamb contradicted later that same night.
Considering Lamb actually plays the game, his opinion should matter. The quesiton is whether or not Jones cares enough to do something about it. If he does, Jane Slater has come up with a brilliant idea — get a sponser to put motorized end zone shades.
Her suggestion brought up the question of cost — which is fair to ask. Jones has become rather frugal in recent years, so asking him to part with money might not be easy. Again, Slater's proposal addresses this with the sponsorship.
She even had the fun idea of turning the mishaps due to the glare into a montage, followed by the unveiling of the sponsor-provided shades.
In the end, Jones would be the hero for listening to the players. He would also be able to make money off of this .
That's what we call a 'win-win' situation.
