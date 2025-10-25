Cowboy Roundup: Saving the Cowboys' pass rush, Dallas legend gets coaching gig
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The weekend is officially here, and we are approximately 24 hours away from a busy NFL Sunday as Week 8 of the regular season kicks into full swing.
The Cowboys will be taking the trip to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos in a crucial game, but four players will not be suiting up for the team.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Denver Broncos, Week 8 betting odds & preview
All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs will be absent as he remains in concussion protocol after the mystery accident at his home, while starting safety Donovan Wilson will miss the game due to elbow and shoulder injuries.
Other players who have been ruled out are rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is returning from a devastating knee injury last season, and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel, whose college career came to an early end due to a torn ACL of his own.
While we wait to see who steps up for Dallas in Denver, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the headlines and news making waves online and across social media. Indulge.
MORE: Jerry Jones teases possible Cowboys moves before NFL trade deadline
Saving the Cowboys' pass rush
The Dallas Cowboys' pass rush was underwhelming throughout the first month of the season, but it has started to come together and there are two rising stars on the roster who reignite the unit as a force.
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at how rookie defensive end Donovan Ezieruaku and offseason addition Justin Houston are two players who have all of the talent to take things to the next level.
MORE: Cowboys-Broncos result could foreshadow Super Bowl greatness for Dallas
"The Dallas Cowboys don’t have a defensive-line issue — they have an allocation issue: too many rotations, not enough Houston and Ezeiruaku dominance. The answer is staring them in the face: build the pass rush around James Houston and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, then unleash veterans Dante Fowler Jr. and Jadeveon Clowney to finish the job."
Dallas legend gets coaching gig
The East-West Shrine Bowl announced Dallas Cowboys legend Tyron Smith will be joining the all-star game as an offensive line coaching advisor.
"We’re excited to have our offensive linemen working with a future Hall of Famer all week long," the Shring Bowl announced.
The 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl will be taking place at the Cowboys' headquarters, at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos in Week 8
Cowboys' final Week 8 injury report rules out Diggs, 2 fan-favorites nearing return
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 matchup vs. Broncos
Ranking the Cowboys’ top targets ahead of NFL trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys have historic streak on the line vs Broncos in Week 8
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie