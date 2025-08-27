Miles Sanders teases Cowboys jersey number change after making 53-man roster
It's been a chaotic 24 hours for the Dallas Cowboys after making several difficult decisions on the way to the team's 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL season.
One of the players who was believed to be on the roster bubble was veteran running back Miles Sanders, who battled injuries throughout training camp and the preseason. However, when the deadline passed, Sanders was still on the roster.
Sanders will join fellow veteran Javonte Williams, fifth-round NFL draft pick Jaydon Blue, and Hunter Luepke, the team's highly regarded Swiss Army Knife, in the backfield.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Now that Sanders has officially made the team, he is teasing a switch from the No. 27 roster that he has worn since coming to Dallas.
During his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sanders wore No. 26, and he wore No. 6 with the Carolina Panthers. However, the number he is teasing is a switch back to his college roots with the Penn State Nittany Lions.
MORE: Cowboys 2nd-year WR made 53-man roster after 'dominating' on special teams
Sanders took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself scoring a touchdown in his Penn State uniform at Beaver Stadium with "eyes looking" emoji.
Let's see if he can bring the No. 24 back to glory in Big D.
MORE: Cowboys reuniting with 'last-second roster cut' on practice squad
Throughout his four years in Philly, Sanders rushed for 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 124 catches for 942 yards and three scores.
Sanders didn't get the same opportunities in Carolina and saw a drastic drop in production, but now he's hoping to bounce back with the 'Boys.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Dallas Cowboys practice squad roster for 2025 NFL season
3 biggest surprises from Cowboys' initial 53-man roster for 2025 NFL season
Micah Parsons hits DFW airport for latest bizarre twist in Cowboys' contract saga
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie