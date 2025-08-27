Cowboys Country

Miles Sanders teases Cowboys jersey number change after making 53-man roster

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders is teasing a change back to a familiar jersey number now that he has officially made the team's 53-man roster.

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders runs with the ball during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders runs with the ball during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It's been a chaotic 24 hours for the Dallas Cowboys after making several difficult decisions on the way to the team's 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL season.

One of the players who was believed to be on the roster bubble was veteran running back Miles Sanders, who battled injuries throughout training camp and the preseason. However, when the deadline passed, Sanders was still on the roster.

Sanders will join fellow veteran Javonte Williams, fifth-round NFL draft pick Jaydon Blue, and Hunter Luepke, the team's highly regarded Swiss Army Knife, in the backfield.

Now that Sanders has officially made the team, he is teasing a switch from the No. 27 roster that he has worn since coming to Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facili
Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

During his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sanders wore No. 26, and he wore No. 6 with the Carolina Panthers. However, the number he is teasing is a switch back to his college roots with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Sanders took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself scoring a touchdown in his Penn State uniform at Beaver Stadium with "eyes looking" emoji.

Let's see if he can bring the No. 24 back to glory in Big D.

Throughout his four years in Philly, Sanders rushed for 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 124 catches for 942 yards and three scores.

Sanders didn't get the same opportunities in Carolina and saw a drastic drop in production, but now he's hoping to bounce back with the 'Boys.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Miles Sanders celebrates with tight end Mike Gesicki after scoring a touchdown
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Miles Sanders celebrates with tight end Mike Gesicki after scoring a touchdown / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

