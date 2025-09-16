Suddenly, there's confusion about Jadeveon Clowney's Cowboys jersey number
The Dallas Cowboys officially signed three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney on Monday to add to the pass rush, but it remains unclear what jersey number he will be wearing ahead of his potential team debut in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.
Clowney spent last season with the Carolina Panthers and wore No. 7, but that is already taken by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.
It appeared that Clowney would be wearing No. 96, something that seemed confirmed based on the team's online roster once he was officially added.
MORE: Jadeveon Clowney's Dallas Cowboys jersey number appears to surface
However, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Dallas' latest depth chart shows that Clowney has a different jersey number instead.
Machota reported on X that the depth chart shows Clowney designated with the No. 42.
It's possible this could be an entry error, or Clowney decided to change it after selecting No. 96. Either way, it would be a new addition to the different numbers he's worn in his career, which have included No. 90, No. 99, No. 24, and the aforementioned No. 7.
MORE: Former NFL QB says Dak Prescott playing at level ‘no one can match right now’
No other player on the Dallas roster wears No. 42, so it's certainly a possibility he could wear those digits this season.
Time will tell which number Clowney ends up donning, though fans won't have to wait long to see. The Cowboys and Bears will kick off from Soldier Field on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.
