Surprising Cowboys WR was highest-graded player in loss to Broncos

Believe it or not, the Dallas Cowboys still had a few positives to take away from Week 8's loss to the Denver Broncos.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
It was going to be tough for the Dallas Cowboys to top their embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, but they somehow found a way to do so with a brutal 44-24 defeat on Sunday at Mile High to the Denver Broncos.

After a solid start in the first quarter, nothing went right the rest of the game for the Cowboys, who were once again gashed on defense through the air and on the ground. Brian Schottenheimer's usually-elite offense also didn't play to its standard, as Dak Prescott finished with just 188 passing yards and two interceptions.

Despite the forgettable loss, there was somehow still something positive for the Cowboys to take away from the game.

According to Pro Football Focus' grades for the game, Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was surprisingly the highest-graded player on Dallas' roster (90.2) after finishing with two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Tolbert's PFF Grade Boosted by Meaningless Touchdown

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reacts after making a first down against the Washington Commanders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Tolbert's score against Denver came on a beautiful 35-yard pass from Joe Milton III, but the game was already well in hand with the Broncos up multiple scores.

The fact that this play alone gave him the highest grade on the roster shows just how forgettable of a performance it was for the Cowboys as a whole.

So far this season, Tolbert has posted 14 catches for 172 yards and one touchdown. One could argue that Ryan Flournoy has secured the No. 3 spot on the depth chart thanks to his 114-yard effort in Week 5's win over the New York Jets, but he's been quiet since.

For now, Flournoy, Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin are jumbled on the depth chart behind Lamb and Pickens headed into Week 9's primetime matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in action during the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

