Surprising Cowboys WR was highest-graded player in loss to Broncos
It was going to be tough for the Dallas Cowboys to top their embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, but they somehow found a way to do so with a brutal 44-24 defeat on Sunday at Mile High to the Denver Broncos.
After a solid start in the first quarter, nothing went right the rest of the game for the Cowboys, who were once again gashed on defense through the air and on the ground. Brian Schottenheimer's usually-elite offense also didn't play to its standard, as Dak Prescott finished with just 188 passing yards and two interceptions.
Despite the forgettable loss, there was somehow still something positive for the Cowboys to take away from the game.
MORE: Cowboys CB among NFL's top rookie performers in Week 8 despite Denver disaster
According to Pro Football Focus' grades for the game, Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert was surprisingly the highest-graded player on Dallas' roster (90.2) after finishing with two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Jalen Tolbert's PFF Grade Boosted by Meaningless Touchdown
Tolbert's score against Denver came on a beautiful 35-yard pass from Joe Milton III, but the game was already well in hand with the Broncos up multiple scores.
The fact that this play alone gave him the highest grade on the roster shows just how forgettable of a performance it was for the Cowboys as a whole.
MORE: Dak Prescott gives harsh truth on Cowboys 'unacceptable' identity after Week 8
So far this season, Tolbert has posted 14 catches for 172 yards and one touchdown. One could argue that Ryan Flournoy has secured the No. 3 spot on the depth chart thanks to his 114-yard effort in Week 5's win over the New York Jets, but he's been quiet since.
For now, Flournoy, Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin are jumbled on the depth chart behind Lamb and Pickens headed into Week 9's primetime matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating Week 8 loss vs. Broncos
2 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys’ disastrous loss to Broncos in Week 8
Trevon Diggs' Cowboys career may not be over after all
Jerry Jones hints Week 8 outcome could impact Cowboys' NFL trade deadline plans
Stephen Jones' latest comments show Cowboys are actively seeking trade
Dallas Cowboys’ embarrassing Week 8 effort vs. Broncos highlights biggest weakness
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie