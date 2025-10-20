Dak Prescott gets special honor for performance in Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense put on another show in Week 7 of the 2025-26 NFL season, lighting up the Washington Commanders' defense en route to a dominant 44-22 win at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys' offense was on a roll from opening kickoff and never looked back.
For the first time since Week 3, Prescott had his full arsenal of weapons with superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and dynamic playmaker KaVontae Turpin returning to action.
MORE: Dak Prescott wears handwrap for swelling after Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win
Lam wasted no time making an impact in his return from a high-ankle sprain, hauling in five catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. However, it was Prescott who picked up a special honor from FOX Sports' Tom Brady after the game.
Brady was named Tom Brady's "LFG Player of the Game" for his incredible performance, throwing for 264 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.
"When we play to what we're capable of doing, we're going to be a very, very tough team to beat," Prescott said when speaking to Brady after the game. "When you've got two pass catchers like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, understanding CeeDee was going to be back tonight, it was a great week of practice. We came out here and we celebrated and had a great time on the field, and that's what we're supposed to do.
"It was a great complimentary win i think that's what we got to take from it first and foremost. The defense did a good job, created turnovers got in it got a touchdown, and then we're able to to just stacked points. I mean, we had a little lull right there in the second quarter before we got that last touchdown, that was a little frustrating, right, because we weren't playing to our standard. But when we play to what we're capable of doing, we're going to be a very, very tough team to beat. "
MORE: Cowboys' Jake Ferguson makes NFL history in Week 7 vs Commanders
Dallas' offense has been playing at an elite level all season, but the defense has let them down. Sunday was a different tune, however, and the result was an all-around, dominant win. Let's hope the 'Boys can keep the momentum rolling.
The Cowboys return to action in Week 8 on Sunday, October 26, with a trip to Mile High Stadium to take on the Denver Broncos.
