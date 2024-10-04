Trevon Diggs injury update extremely alarming for Dallas ahead of Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys are already in trouble when it comes to depth after a vicious strike from the injury bug, and things are only getting worse.
Dallas will be without star EDGE Micah Parsons, starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks, and All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland.
On Thursday, the team's other All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs left practice with an ankle injury and landed on the injury report.
MORE: Dak Prescott's advice for young players replacing injured Cowboys stars
Diggs also briefly left the Week 4 win over the New York Giants with a leg injury before returning to the game.
On Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy provided an injury update on Diggs, and it was extremely alarming for Cowboys Nation. The team is "being smart" with Diggs, but McCarthy stopped short of discussing his status for the game.
Probably?
That's not what you want to hear, especially with DaRon Bland out of action and Carson potentially missing the game.
Dallas already has depth issues at defensive back, and missing Diggs would deliver a devastating blow to the secondary for their showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cross your fingers and hope for the best, but for now, things are looking dicey.
