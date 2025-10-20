Cowboys Country

Trevon Diggs injury update gives no clarity on 'accident' but has timeline for return

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs missed Week 7 with a concussion after a mystery accident at his home, but we now know when he is expected to return.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were without All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs for a crucial Week 7 showdown against the Washington Commanders, but the defense did not miss a beat.

Dallas' NFL-worst defense put together its best outing of the year, holding the division rival Commanders to 22 points.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus made some scheme adjustments for Sunday afternoon's game, implementing more man coverage, and it worked wonders. The Cowboys were racking up sacks, forcing turnovers, and the Pick-Six King DaRon Bland reminded us all of why he set the NFL record for INT return touchdowns in a single season.

Diggs missed the game because of a mystery concussion he suffered in an "accident" at his home. Very few details about the incident have been revealed, and that didn't change much on Sunday. However, we did get a timeline for his return.

Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs before a game against the Jets
Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs before a game against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke to the media following Sunday's dominant win and revealed Diggs is expected to return to the lineup in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos on the road.

Jones did not reveal any information about Diggs' incident.

Dallas will be traveling to Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 26, for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Denver is coming off of an impressive win of its own in Week 7, storming back from a 19-0 deficit in the fourth quarter and scoring 33 points in the final frame to beat the New York Giants, 33-32.

After such an emotional comeback, perhaps the Broncos could fall into a trap with Dallas coming to town. We'll find out in one week's time.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Published
