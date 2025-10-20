Trevon Diggs injury update gives no clarity on 'accident' but has timeline for return
The Dallas Cowboys were without All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs for a crucial Week 7 showdown against the Washington Commanders, but the defense did not miss a beat.
Dallas' NFL-worst defense put together its best outing of the year, holding the division rival Commanders to 22 points.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus made some scheme adjustments for Sunday afternoon's game, implementing more man coverage, and it worked wonders. The Cowboys were racking up sacks, forcing turnovers, and the Pick-Six King DaRon Bland reminded us all of why he set the NFL record for INT return touchdowns in a single season.
MORE: Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win sets up team to be major NFL trade deadline players
Diggs missed the game because of a mystery concussion he suffered in an "accident" at his home. Very few details about the incident have been revealed, and that didn't change much on Sunday. However, we did get a timeline for his return.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke to the media following Sunday's dominant win and revealed Diggs is expected to return to the lineup in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos on the road.
Jones did not reveal any information about Diggs' incident.
MORE: Cowboys' Jake Ferguson makes NFL history in Week 7 vs Commanders
Dallas will be traveling to Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 26, for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Denver is coming off of an impressive win of its own in Week 7, storming back from a 19-0 deficit in the fourth quarter and scoring 33 points in the final frame to beat the New York Giants, 33-32.
After such an emotional comeback, perhaps the Broncos could fall into a trap with Dallas coming to town. We'll find out in one week's time.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 winners & 1 loser from Cowboys' statement Week 7 win over Commanders
3 takeaways from Cowboys' dominating win vs. Commanders in Week 7
Dak Prescott makes Cowboys history with dominant Week 7 performance
Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme changes immediately paying off for Cowboys
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder has 3-word praise for Cowboys TE's historic TD
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie