Tyler Smith has strong statement for former Cowboys teammate Micah Parsons
Unless you're living under a rock, you know that the Dallas Cowboys will host Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.
It's the biggest story of the week as Parsons will return to AT&T Stadium just a few short weeks after being traded by Dallas. Both sides have said all the right things leading up to the showdown, but Dallas guard Tyler Smith made sure to let fans know his focus remains on the game.
When asked about facing his former teammate, Smith issued a strong statement, saying there's only going to be one winner if the two square off on the field.
"I have a lot of love for him as a person off the field…even on it. But if we step between the white lines, there can only be one winner. I got a star on my helmet, that's all that matters to me."
As an edge rusher, Parsons will spend more time facing off against tackles Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele. That said, he's shown the ability to attack from the interior as well, using his speed to catch guards off balance.
If that happens on Sunday, it will be an interesting matchup, and one that Smith feels confident he can win.
