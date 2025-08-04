UDFA ready to carry Dallas Cowboys offense on his back
The Dallas Cowboys ground game has gotten a lot of attention this offseason.
Following their struggles to run the ball in 2024, Dallas signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency. They also added two rookies in the 2025 NFL draft, taking Jaydon Blue from Texas in the fifth round and Phil Mafah from Clemson in the seventh.
MORE: 4 Cowboys fighting for their jobs entering week 1 of NFL preseason
While all the attention seems to be focused on their new additions, the coaching staff has been spending time working with one of the returning backs, Hunter Luepke.
According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, coaching staff has been thoroughly impressed with Luepke, and they’re using him at multiple positions. His role has become so versatile that Luepke claims he plays “everything” on offense, while adding that he will do whatever is asked of him.
“Any way I can be on the field, I’m going to try to do it. Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to do it. … Coach is trying to be as multiple as possible out there, so I just think me being able to play multiple positions and being able to shift and move around and see different IDs, or go in on pass pro for running backs, run routes with tight ends, the more you can do, the better for this offense. And I think I can do that.” — Luepke, via Machota
Undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2023, Luepke has been used sparingly on offense through two seasons. He has just 57 yards and one touchdown on 18 attempts and 129 yards receiving on 15 receptions.
Despite the small sample size, his versatility stands out every offseason. That said, it appears new head coach Brian Schottenheimer might be willing to put more on his plate in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request