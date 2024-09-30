Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings; Who is 'next man up'?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Everyone got to enjoy a stress-free weekend with the team having a few extra days off following Thursday night's win, as long as you weren't keeping an eye on the injury news.
It appears Micah Parsons will be held out until after the team's Week 7 bye week, while DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to land on IR with a Lisfranc injury.
It's not ideal, but it's an opportunity for some of the team's unproven players, like second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland, to step up and establish themselves as key role players moving forward.
There are two Monday Night Football games until the calendar officially turns to Week 5, so in the meantime, let's check out some headlines making the rounds in the NFL world.
MORE: 5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting
Updated NFC East standings
The Dallas Cowboys have moved to second-place in the NFC East, while the Washington Commanders continue to be a big surprise. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has surpassed expectations with his incredible accuracy and his historic start to his NFL career has the Commanders atop the division with a 3-1 record.
Who is the 'next man up'?
After injuries to Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, the Dallas Cowboys are left with no choice but to turn to the 'next man up.' The question is, who will that be?
DallasCowboys.com takes a look at the team's options from second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland to practice squad veteran Carl Lawson.
Cowboys Quick Hits
NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season... Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 4 risers and fallers... 5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting... Dallas Cowboys' top 3 plays of the week vs. New York Giants... Cowboys should inquire about trade for five-time All-Pro receiver... Hunter Luepke is the key to unlocking the Cowboys offense... Dallas Cowboys former division rival DE not 'viable option' for trade... Why Mike McCarthy has earned another season on Cowboys' sideline... Jerry Jones 'too cheap' to pay Bill Belichick to coach Cowboys?