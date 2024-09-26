Cowboy Roundup: Week 4 Madden simulation; CeeDee Lamb's big opportunity
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's officially game day! The 'Boys will look to bounce back as we kick off Week 4 against the division rival New York Giants.
It's been a rough two weeks, but a win over New York will end the first month of the regular season on a high note note and build some momentum heading into October.
The team has been saying all of the right things in the few days leading up to Thursday night's game, so let's hope they put it into action.
MORE: Cowboys vs Giants, NFL Week 4: Start time, live stream, TV channel
While we patiently wait for kickoff, let's check out some headlines making the rounds on social media.
Indulge.
Week 4 Madden simulation
Blogging the Boys did their weekly Madden simulation to see how the EA Sports franchise thinks the Cowboys will hold up against the New York Giants.
CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys WR have big opportunity
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at how the Dallas Cowboys' passing attack will have a great opportunity to get back on track in Week 4 when Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb attack the Giants' depleted secondary.
Cowboys Quick Hits
