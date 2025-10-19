What channel is Cowboys-Commanders game on for Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?
Week 7 of the NFL regular season ramps up on Sunday afternoon, with another full slate of action around the league. Dallas Cowboys fans have to wait until the late-afternoon slate of games, but hopefully it will be worth it.
Dallas welcomes the division rival Washington Commanders to town in what will be a battle for second place in the NFC East.
It is a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, so hopefully everyone will be able to avoid being blinded by the infamous sun glare at AT&T Stadium. After all, curtains seem to be too much of a rare concept for Jerry Jones.
The Cowboys have a great opportunity to pick up a big win, with the defense catching a break after the injury bug plagued the Commanders' receiving corps. The team's top two wide receivers -- Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel -- have both been ruled out.
Entering Sunday afternoon's showdown, the Cowboys are slight 2.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under is set for 48.5 total points.
But, how can you watch? We've got you covered.
Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders TV & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | O/U: 48.5
