Abysmal stat explains why Cowboys were bullied in Week 8 vs Broncos
Entering this weekend, the Dallas Cowboys felt they had a chance to make a run at the postseason. They just had their best game of the year against the Washington Commanders, and the defense seemed to find some confidence in the victory.
That feeling was short-lived with the Denver Broncos thoroughly embarrassing Dallas in a 44-24 win on Sunday.
MORE: Dak Prescott receives harsh grade after Cowboys disaster in Denver
Both sides of the ball had issues for Dallas with Dak Prescott coming under fire for a rough outing. No matter how flawed the offense was this weekend, it was nothing compared to their defense.
Dallas had no answers for Bo Nix and the passing attack, and they were bullied by the rushing attack. It looked bad in real time, but one stat makes it seem even worse. Denver backs average 5.35 yards before contact, which is the highest allowed this season by any defense.
The Broncos finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns on the ground Sunday, with rookie R.J. Harvey scoring the first two rushing touchdowns of his career.
Dallas Cowboys attempts to fix run defense have failed
When the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons ahead of the season opener, Jerry Jones made it clear that he wanted to get a run-stuffer in return. That led to the arrival of defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
While the Cowboys initially seemed to have a handle on run defense, that hasn’t been the case lately. The Broncos game is just another example of this team getting pushed around.
MORE: Dak Prescott wants team to 'step up and shut the talk up' with trade talks looming
It also happened in a Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, which saw former Cowboy Rico Dowdle gain 183 yards.
Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus hasn’t lived up to expectations this year, especially against the pass. If his unit continues to struggle against the run as well, it will be tough for him to survive the season.
