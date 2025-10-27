Dak Prescott receives harsh grade after Cowboys disaster in Denver
Not much positive happened for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. They were bullied by the Denver Broncos en route to a 44-24 loss, dropping to 3-4-1 on the season.
In most of their other losses this year, they could at least point to the performance of Dak Prescott and say he gave them a chance. That wasn’t the case this time, with Prescott struggling to deal with the impressive Denver defense.
Prescott finished 19-of-31 for 188 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. For that, Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski gave Prescott an F for his performance in Week 8.
”The Broncos' defense is counted among the league's best. Then again, no quarterback had played at a more consistently high level than Prescott through the first seven weeks. The latter wasn't up to the task during this particular meeting,” Sobleski wrote.
Dallas is putting too much on the shoulders of Prescott, which can be disastrous as we saw Sunday. Sobleski adds that the Cowboys just aren’t good enough to win if Prescott isn’t playing at an MVP-level.
”The Cowboys defense isn't good enough to win games without the offense performing at a high level. Prescott can't have off-weeks, like he did against Denver.”
Cowboys have a lot to figure out
A win in Week 8 had the Cowboys feeling confident but that changed in a hurry. They were reminded of their defensive shortcomings in a hurry, with Troy Franklin and R.J. Harvey having career games against Matt Eberflus’ unit.
Offensively, they couldn’t find a rhythm. While CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens had impressive plays, Jake Ferguson was a no show and Javonte Williams did little outside of his two short touchdown runs.
The good news for the Cowboys is that they play the struggling Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. The bad news is that their schedule becomes increasingly difficult as the season goes along.
