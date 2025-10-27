Dallas Cowboys urged to make shocking move to spark defensive revival
There is no way to sugarcoat things. The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a liability, and if the team wants to have any hope of reaching the postseason, changes must be made.
Some key decisions can be made in a couple of weeks at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 4, but a more immediate and drastic measure could be made to spark a defensive revival going into the team's bye week.
Conor Orr of SI.com floated an intriguing "unexpected move" that the Cowboys should make in order to rescue the failing defense.
The answer is currently sitting in ESPN studios, and it's none other than longtime defensive assistant and former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach turned ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan.
"The Cowboys should hire Rex Ryan, either as a consultant or in a full-time defensive coordinator role if the organization is considering making a change at that particular spot," Orr writes.
"You may almost exclusively know Ryan now as a haymaker-throwing analyst who gives ESPN a Sean Hannity–like presence, unbound by the societal norms of sensitivity. But I knew him—and I think a lot of coaches still know him—as a defensive guru."
Ryan interviewed with the Cowboys in 2024 for the defensive coordinator role, but it ultimately went to Mike Zimmer. Now, Ryan would be an interesting option to bring his insight to a unit that desperately needs direction.
Because the Cowboys don't usually part ways with coaches during the season, bringing Ryan in as a consultant could be a perfect opportunity to audition him for the role moving forward.
Rex Ryan's Dallas Ties
Ryan is no stranger to the Cowboys organization or the current coaching staff.
Rex's twin brother, Rob Ryan, was named the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. He coached through the 2012 season before the two sides parted ways. In his two seasons, the Cowboys' defense ranked No. 14 and No. 19, respectively, in yards-per-game allowed.
Ryan's more direct tie to the current Cowboys is head coach Brian Schottenheimer. During his first three years as Jets head coach, Ryan's offensive coordinator was none other than Coach Schotty, so the two already have a working relationship.
Bringing in a guy like Ryan, even in a consultant role, would definitely send waves through the NFL world, and it's a typical Jerry Jones type of move that would steal the headlines.
