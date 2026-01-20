Cowboy Roundup: Revamping the o-line, Could coveted assistant bolt for Miami?

Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The search for a new defensive coordinator rolls on, with in-person interviews set to take place throughout the week.

The team scheduled in-person interviews with Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon early next week.

The team is also expected to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach and pass-game coordinator Christian Parker.

As we prepare to see if any new developments in the defensive coordinator search surface in the coming days, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

Revamping the offensive line

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the issues facing the Cowboys' offensive line heading into the offseason.

"Guyton and Terence Steele began the year as the starters at tackle. Steele played, and started, all 17 games. Guyton started in all 10 games he played in. But both had their struggles. In Steele’s case, his troubles could, and should, cost him a roster spot in Dallas. Steele is set to make $18.6 million in 2026, $21.125 million in 2027, and $18.625 in 2028. If the Cowboys cut him, the dead cap would only be $9.375 million, $5.25 million, and $1.125 million in those years."

Could coveted assistant bolt for Miami?

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following the Miami Dolphins' decision to hire Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their next head coach, A to Z Sports speculates whether a coveted Cowboys assistant, quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko, could leave to join Hafley's staff.

"Shimko coached for Hafley at Boston College from 2020 to 2023. In that span, Shimko went from coaching tight ends, to quarterbacks, and lastly secured a position as offensive coordinator. In December, NFL insider Connor Orr mentioned Shimko as a candidate to be Hafley’s OC wherever the latter ended up at. Cowboys would miss Shimko Though not often discussed by the fanbase, Shimko is an important part of Schottenheimer’s staff, and he even is involved in play calling to some capacity, as shown in HBO’s Hard Knocks."

