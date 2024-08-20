Dolphins Camp: Day 16 Practice Report
The Miami Dolphins conducted their final training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Tuesday before heading to Tampa for a joint practice Wednesday ahead of the preseason game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Attendance report at Dolphins practice: Not working were RB Chris Brooks, WR River Cracraft, WR Braylon Sanders, TE Tanner Conner, TE Hayden Rucci, C Aaron Brewer, T Kendall Lamm, LB Anthony Walker Jr., DT Benito Jones, LB Emmanuel Ogbah, CB Cam Smith and S Jevon Holland.
Cornerback Ethan Bonner, running back Jaylen Wright, tight end Jody Fortson Jr. practiced with a red (no-contact) jersey.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was spotted wearing a protective brace or wrap around his right hand. He and Jaylen Waddle did work on their own, but Hill did not catch any passes.
On the positive side, Terron Armstead,Jalen Ramsey and safety Jordan Poyer all took part in 11-on-11 periods.
There was no orange jersey at practice, which isn't uncommon in the first practice after a preseason game.
This was a shorter practice because of the team's schedule of the week.
Another player who took part in 11-on-11's was Jaelan Phillips and he had a productive outing.
There truly weren't a lot of plays that stood out in practice, though we should point out that linebacker Curtis Bolton stripped the ball from a receiver on back-to-back plays. Bolton has been very active all training camp.
Defensive tackle Brandon Pili had nice pressure up the middle.
Zach Sieler also was very active, both against the run and in the pass rush.
Tua had a nice touch throw to Braxton Berrios over a defender.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Mack had pressure on Tua on a pass play and later Tua tripped over Liam Eichenberg's feet after pressure up the middle from Calais Campbell.
Tua had a good scramble up the middle in a later 11-on-11 session.