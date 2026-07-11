Dallas Goedert is coming off one of his best seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

A touchdown savant in 2025, Goedert had 11 receiving touchdowns -- as many has he had over the past four seasons combined. The 11 receiving touchdowns were a franchise record for a tight end, breaking Pete Retzlaff's mark (10) in 1965).

Goedert had 60 cathces for 591 yards last season, a year which he was relatively healthy compare dto the last several years. The Eagles brought Goedert back, as he decided to take less money to remain.

Goedert and the Eagles will be at a crossroads after this season. Entering his ninth year, Goedert will turn 32 tis coming january and have some miles on his body. Do the Eagles bring him back knowing his replacement is on the roster (Eli Stowers)?

What if Goedert has a big season? Does he test free agency again and see if he can get more money elsewhere? Or does Goedert decide to remain in Philadelphia at a cheaper rate?

This is a big year for Goedert, who comes in at No. 13 on the Eagles' Top-25 players list for 2026.

Why Goedert is so important

Goedert has been the long time tight end for the Eagles, assuming the No. 1 duties since the team traded Zach Ertz in 2021. Ertz's legacy on the Eagles is impossible to match, but Goedert has done an admirable job.

Goedert has been a top-10 tight end over the last four seasons. He's ranked 11th in catches (216), ninth in receiving yards (2,381), an dtied for fifth in receiving touchdowns (19).

Goedert has always been a strong blocker, although that part of his game did deline last year. He hasn't needed to carry the offense as the primary pass catcher becuase the Eagles had A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

There will be an elevated role for Goedert in this offense as the Eagles will go tight end heavy at times. Goedert could be the No. 2 option in this offense behind DeVonta Smith, based on his trust from the quarterback and the uncertainty at WR2.

Again, this is a big year for Goedert.

Is this Goedert's last year with the Eagles?

This is a tricky one, since the Eagles and Goedert have had an interesting past couple of offseasons.

The Eagles are essentially on a year-to-year basis with Goedert, as both sides continued to push back a void deadline so Goedert wouldn't be released -- and a massive dead cap hit was in play with that release.

Goedert took less money to remain, despite having 11 receiving touchdowns last season. Would the Eagles and Goedert come to the same terms again this year?

Goedert is making $7 million this year, all of which is guaranteed. This is in the Eagles range with all the massive contracts they have handed out, and will continue to with the young core up for extensions.

If Goedert is okay with this money and doesn't seek multiple years, why wouldn't he return?

What happens if Goedert gets hurt?

The Eagles did draft a tight end in the second round of this year's draft -- Eli Stowers.

While Stowers is the successor to Goedert, he will need a big training camp to take the No. 2 job away from Johnny Mundt. The Eagles like Mundt's blocking ability, which was a weakness at tight end last season.

Stowers is a good route runner and can get open in the middle of the field. That hasn't been seen through the OTA practices and minicamp, but the Eagles are counting on him to contribute to the offense this year. There is going to be some "12 personnel."

Mundt is the TE2, but he'll be batting with Stowers for playing time behind Goedert. If Goedert does go down, Stowers may get that opportunity to see if he's reday to be a TE1.

Why we ranked Goedert here

Goedert made the top-25 list based on a final vote tally from the three Eagles on SI voters: Publisher/Editor Jeff Kerr, insider John McMullen, and writer Ed Kracz. Goedert finished with 40 points, on a scale where the lowest points wins.

Kerr put Goedert at 13th, while mcMullen had his 12th and Kracz 15th.

Here are where the other Eagles on the top-25 list landed so far.

No. 14 -- Moro Ojomo (46 points)

No. 15 Jalyx Hunt (47 points)

No. 16 -- Cam Jurgens (49 points)

No. 17 -- Tariq Woolen (49 points)

No. 18 -- Nolan Smith (50 points)

No. 19 -- Jihaad Campbell (53 points)

No. 20 -- Tyler Steen (63 points)

No. 21 -- Andrew Mukuba (65 points)

No. 22 -- Braden Mann (65 points)

No. 23 -- Makai Lemon (74 points)

No. 24 -- Jake Elliott (77 points)

No. 25 -- Tank Bigsby (80 points)