New York Giants Free-Agency Tracker 2025: Grading Every Free-agent Move
Be sure to bookmark this page. We will track and grade all the Giants' moves and update any rumors about possible free agency action.
The New York Giants are likely to be busy over the next several weeks as they look for ways to address some of their roster's most glaring holes.
Already, the Giants have made three minor moves in re-signing their own pending free agents: long snapper Casey Kreiter (UFA), quarterback Tommy DeVito, and outside linebacker Tomon Fox.
It will be interesting to see if the Giants strike deals with any other of their pending free agents before Monday, though in all likelihood, that would be surprising as they don't really have many guys who warrant a return engagement.
March 8
Giants Re-Sign Tight End Chris Manhertz for Another Year
The New York Giants re-signed tight end Christ Manhertz to another one-year deal. Manhertz, who turns 33 on April 10, was a solid yet underrated part of the offense last year, primarily fulfilling the blocking role, which is his strength.
According to Pro Football Focus, Manhertz was the highest-graded of the Giants’ four tight ends overall in both pass and run blocking, and it wasn’t even close.
Although he was credited with allowing three pressures, that was an improvement from his 2023 season with Denver, when he allowed five.
Manhertz started last season slowly but found his footing, consistently coming up with blocking wins at the point of attack. He also caught all three pass targets sent his way, including one for a touchdown.
Although not a sexy signing, Manhertz is a solid, inexpensive and under-the-radar signing that was expected given how much the coaches leaned on him last year.
Grade: A
Giants Re-Sign Punter Jamie Gillan to 3-Year Deal
The New York Giants re-signed the final piece of their kicking battery, inking punter Jamie Gillan to a three-year deal worth up to $10.5 million. The full APY of Gillan’s contract is an estimated $3.4 million, which would tie him for second highest APY with Jack Fox of the Lions.
The left-footed Gillan missed four 2024 games with a hamstring issue, which affected his numbers. Only 3.6% of his 56 punts went for touchbacks, the second-lowest mark of his career.
He also hit 48.2% of his punts inside the 20, the best mark of his career. Ever since, the Giants have had him move toward more of a one-step punting motion, which resulted in zero blocks for the second season in a row. His holding for place-kicks was also pristine.
Grade: A-
March 7
Giants re-sign OLB Tomon Fox
The Giants made another minor signing before the annual free agency open negotiating window on Monday by re-signing outside linebacker Tomon Fox.
Fox, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, has appeared in 28 games for the Giants, with one start in his three seasons with the team. He has 39 career tackles (23 solo), five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and two sacks in his NFL career.
While not a sexy move, it gives the Giants some depth at the outside linebacker position, as the team is not expected to re-sign pending free agent outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Whether Fox has a roster spot in 2025 will obviously have to be determined this coming summer if he makes it to training camp.
Fox’s contract is a one-year deal worth approximately $1.1 million.
Grade: C+
March 6
As expected, QB Tommy DeVito re-signs with Giants
Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been talking about Cedar Grove, New Jersey native Tommy DeVito's return ever since the 2024 season ended because DeVito was to be an exclusive rights free agent who, if he didn't resign with the Giants, would need to sit out the upcoming season.
The Giants and DeVito are finally getting around to the formalities of the contract, which should be signed, sealed, and delivered before the end of the weekend. ERFA contracts are based on the number of accrued NFL seasons a player has, so for 2025, players with two years of accrued seasons, as DeVito has, would mean a $1.03 million, no-frills contract.
Although DeVito wasn't able to retain the starting job last year after surprisingly being named the Giants starter following the benching and release of Daniel Jones, the appeal in bringing him back was more for continuity's sake.
DeVito is likely to be the only quarterback on the Giants roster with experience in Brian Daboll's system, which players have described as one of the more complex ones. As such, DeVito can serve as a resource for both veteran and rookie signal-callers up and running.
Grade: B
March 5
Long snapper Casey Kreither re-ups with Giants
Another year, another one-year contract for long snapper Casey Kretier has been nothing short of a rock on an otherwise inconsistent Giants' special teams unit.
Kreiter, who first signed with the Giants in 2020, is a two-time team captain (2022 and 2024) who has not missed a game since joining the Giants.
Last year, he recorded a career-best five tackles (three solos) on special teams, adding to his Giants career total of 11 special teams tackles over five seasons.
Grade: A